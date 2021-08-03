Connie Ferguson shares heart felt message to late husband Shona

Johannesburg – Connie Ferguson has been left with a broken heart following the death of her husband, Shona.

Shona passed away from Covid-19 complications last Friday.

She has since taken to social media and shared a heart-felt message to her late husband.

In an Instagram post, Connie posted, “This day, 20 years ago (31 July 2001), was the day God brought you into my life, and we haven’t looked back since! Ours is a once in a lifetime kind of love. We joked about how we were going to be in our old age. How we would take turns supporting each other and being strong for each other. The irony is we have already been doing that for the past 20 years! Oh how God has loved me to give me YOU! We were already planning our 20th wedding anniversary in November, assuming that we had time!😭💔 You and I were joined at the hip, now I feel completely off balance, incomplete, without my other half! My SOULMATE!😭😭😭💔

I’m struggling to process everything that’s going on! It all just feels like a horrible nightmare that I can’t wake up from!😭 I feel like I’m living in a twilight zone!💔😭 I keep asking God WHY? Why Lord?🙏🏾 Please help me understand!😭 I trust you! I trust you to see me and my family through this!🙏🏾 Please give me and my family the strength to carry on, and continue our hero’s legacy!🙏🏾 Only YOU can!🙏🏾

SHO, my ANGEL, my LOVE, my SKAT, my LAAITIE. We share a once in a lifetime kind of love, a love like no other that surpasses all understanding! A love that outlives even death! You and I WILL meet again when God decides it’s time. In the meantime you live on in our hearts. You’ve owned my heart from the day we met 20 years ago today, and there you will live until we meet again!❤️ Rest now angel. As we contemplate our tomorrow, let your body rest and your spirit soar. You are reunited with the Lord, your first LOVE!🙏🏾 I miss you, I love you, and I will never forget you! MY ANGEL!❤️.”

View the post below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Connie Ferguson (@connie_ferguson)

