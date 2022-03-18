Community Action Network wins big at Brand SA awards

In celebration of unsung community heroes, the Aurorah Kuilsriver Community Action Network (CAN) were the big winners during the Brand SA Play Your Part Awards.

CAN won in the poverty alleviation category and walked away with R250 000 at the gala event held at Houghton Hotel in Johannesburg on Thursday.

The category shines the spotlight on community programmes that aim to reduce the rate of poverty by providing access to food, economic stability, and essentials to households and families living below the poverty line.

The CAN initiative consists of a group of community volunteers who have created a network using their resources, talents, and skills to support and respond to the needs of society’s most vulnerable members.

Aurorah Kuilsriver CAN founder Latifah Jacobs said the organisation’s key area of focus is social development. Jacobs, who was nominated for the award by a community member, was surprised to receive the good news from Brand SA earlier this week.

“I am humbled and overwhelmed because I never thought I would be considered or stood a chance to win,” she said.

“Winning this award will not just allow me [and my team] to reach out to more vulnerable communities, but it will also instil dignity and mobilise these communities to take charge and change the narrative.”

