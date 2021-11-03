VIEW OUR 2021 HEROIC WOMEN
Cold reception for Shimza’s Kunye after it ran out of ice

By Coceka Magubeni

Johannesburg- DJ Shimza’s Kunye has people talking on Twitter after saying they did not get the treatment they expected.

This comes after a festival of local South African artists, that was held at Kunye recently.

Artists like Zakes Bantwini, Sun-El Musician, Msaki, Simmy and many others entertained the crowds with their performances.

Despite the performances from great artists, people still had a bad experience at Kunye.

The bad experience has been brought to light by tweeps who went to the event and came back with long faces.

Apart from increased alcohol prices, people voiced out about a lot that others do not see on the pictures that trend on social media.

Instead of them having fun at Kunye, they allegedly had to sip on hot beverages as the establishment ran out of ice.

Furthermore, the place ran out of seats, and people had to sit on the grass.

See Twitter comments on the Kunye issue:

 

Dj Shimza has since came into the thread, apologised and said, a lot was happening in the background.

 

