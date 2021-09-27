Clarens: Hidden gem awaits your Shot Left

Johannesburg – The local tourism and hospitality sector has undoubtedly faced unprecedented turmoil since the first lockdown early last year, which for many establishments meant not surviving and having to permanently shut their doors.

Some, however, have weathered the storm and are positioned for recovery, with a renewed focus on optimising the guest experience as a way of maintaining a competitive edge.

The sector, under the leadership of the Department of Tourism, is determined to build back better.

The mountainous landscape of the small town of Clarens in the eastern Free State provides tranquillity and scenic views.

It runs along the majestic Drakensberg Mountains that form a picture-perfect landscape.

The town will tomorrow host World Tourism Day under the localised theme of “Tourism for Inclusive Growth – Covid-19 Recovery – Building Back Better”.

This year’s World Tourism Day festivities were preceded by the Sho’t Left Travel Week initiative from 6 to 12 September.

This is a domestic campaign aimed at promoting cheaper and affordable travel while providing product owners, tourism and trade an opportunity to re-attract South Africans to the culture of travelling.

Lindiwe Sisulu, the Minister of Tourism, last week said the government always recognised tourism’s crucial role in developing and growing an inclusive economy.

“And the fact that it is listed as one of eight interventions in its recovery plan illustrates this point. My department has already drawn up and is implementing its Tourism Sector Recovery Plan, which is in line with the government’s broader economic reconstruction and recovery plan,” says Sisulu.

The department’s plan has the following strategic interventions:

• Implement norms and standards for safe operations across the value chain to enable safe travel and rebuild traveller confidence.

• Stimulate domestic demand through targeted initiatives and campaigns.

• Strengthen the supply side through resource mobilisation and investment facilitation.

• Support for the protection of core tourism infrastructure and assets.

• Execute a global marketing programme to reignite international demand.

• Tourism regional integration; and

• Review the tourism policy to provide enhanced support for sector growth.

Sisulu stresses that South Africa regards itself as a desirable tourism destination, which accounts for a substantial amount of the country’s revenue.

“South Africa needs to reset the tourism sector on the continent. We hope to make immediate gains through inter-regional and domestic travel to sustain the sector. We are ready to take our fair share of the World Tourism Organisation estimate that tourism in Africa could more than double to 134-million tourists in 2030, as opposed to 50-million we had in 2010.”

Domestic tourism has a sharp focus during Tourism Month, and South Africans are encouraged to travel and explore their country to help revive the sector, as well as to promote nation-building and social cohesion through the iconic Sho’t Left campaign.

The town of Clarens itself is worth taking a Sho’t Left to.

Clarens boasts many art galleries and restaurants. For adrenaline junkies, Clarens Xtreme offers White River rafting, zip-lining and more.

As you move along the Drakensberg Escarpment, it incorporates portions of the Natal Drakensberg and the Maluti Mountains.

The Maluti Mountain range rises about 3 475 metres and extends over 1 125km. For hikers, this means a rocky terrain with breathtaking views. Also, rock paintings have been found in the area dating back several thousands of years and are worth looking out for.

