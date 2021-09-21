City Power cuts off illegal electricity connections in Alexandra

Johannesburg- City Power in Gauteng accompanied by the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) turned the township of Alexandra upside down on Tuesday morning.

This follows the discovery by the city power that the township had many shacks that had electricity connected illegally.

It is believed that these illegal connections are linked to the main cause of the frequent power outages in the city.

The initiative headed by the revenue protection service conducted an operation to cut off all illegal connections in Riverpark going along London Road in Alexandra.

The residents of the area allegedly made threats that they will not vote, or they will close Alexandra down on the day of voting.

Recently, the President of the Republic of South Africa went to Soweto as the African National Congress was on a mission to urge residents to vote in the upcoming elections, but the residents made it a point that they let the president know about their struggle of months of not having electricity to which the president said they’ve heard about the issue as they went about the whole Soweto.

On this matter City Power tweeted the following:

Our Revenue Protection Service is currently conducting an operation to cut off illegal connections in Riverpark and along London Rd, Alexandra.

The operation is supported by @JoburgMPD pic.twitter.com/XcfWp3Nc15 — @CityPowerJhb (@CityPowerJhb) September 21, 2021

To read more political news and views from this week’s newspaper, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author



Coceka Magubeni