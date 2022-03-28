City Power battling to put out underground fire in Johannesburg

Emergency services were on Monday battling to put out the raging fire that erupted in the underground tunnels of the City of Johannesburg.

Late in the afternoon, the City Power said in a statement that the fire teams were still not able to access the tunnels due to safety reasons, stating that investigation is under way to determine the cause of the fire. Areas affected included the CBD, Booysens, and Selby.

“By early afternoon EMS [Emergency Medical Services] teams were busy trying to suck out the smoke from underground. The EMS was to determine the area where the fire is located within a 3km stretch of the tunnel,” said City Power.

Environmental infrastructure services councilor Michael Sun, accompanied by management from City Power, visited the site to assess the situation and to monitor recovery plans.

City Power added that its team is working on plans to partially restore some of the affected areas through back-feeding from the central substation, noting that all the affected businesses and customers had been notified of the inconvenience.

Motorists have also been warned to anticipate rush-hour delays in the evening and again on Tuesday morning due to traffic lights not working in the CBD.

