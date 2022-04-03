Church cries foul as pastor allegedly flees with its loot

An unholy war has broken out at the Bethesda Christian Centre (BCC) in Pretoria after the church’s leader, Clement Ibe, allegedly swindled the non-profit entity millions of rand.

Members of the church, who have organised themselves under the banner of BCC Concerned Group Task Team, in December wrote to the department of Social Development raising concerns about the conduct of Ibe, a Nigerian who has allegedly fled to the US.

In the letter, penned by the task team chairperson Molefe Tselapedi, the group alleges that Ibe and his board failed to account for the church’s millions for over 20 years.

They also requested the police’s directorate for priority crime investigation, the Hawks, to investigate what happened to the finances of the church as well as their property project worth R90-million, allegedly registered under Ibe’s company, World Outreach, without church members’ approval.

Tselapedi confirmed the Social Development Department and Hawks have been approached for assistance.

In the letter to the department of Social Development, Tselapedi wrote: “We believe monies were laundered to fund this whereas ours operates principally in SA and engages as a community church and not an international operation.

We are convinced that Pastor Clement Ibe is resolute to continue misusing the church’s resources and siphoning funds for personal gratification.”

The BCC members recently held a special general meeting following an order by the department of Social Development to dissolve the previous board and elect an interim one.

Well-known church leader Bishop Paul Verryn has been appointed to oversee the process as administrator and mediator.

In a letter to the the BCC dated 16 March 2022, Social Development director of non-profit organisations Luyanda Ngonyama wrote: “The assets of the church should be protected, preserved (not sold) and not used for any purpose rather than to fulfil the intention of the church and an asset register should be submitted to the non-profit directorate within seven days on receipt of this notice.”

He further directed that all the former board members and leaders of the church should cooperate with the directorate’s forensic investigations.

“The directorate will monitor the implementation of the contents of this notice and may send a delegate to observe all the proceedings.

“You are further required to submit a progress report within seven days to the NPO Directorate.”

Hawks investigator Lt-Col Dudu Mosuma yesterday declined to comment, saying she will only engage with the complainant (BCC task team), and not the media.

Ibe had not responded to questions sent by Sunday World at the time of going to press.

