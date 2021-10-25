Christians don’t know who to vote for, feels betrayed by ruling party

Johannesburg- With local government elections just a week away, South Africans whose religious beliefs are deeply rooted in Christianity say they don’t see any political party worthy of their votes.

It is understood that Christians are convinced that the church is under attack and the ruling party hates it.

This follows the alleged shooting of Christian worshipers, at Pastor Mukhuba’s church that took place earlier this year in February.

According to reports, the pastor held a prayer gathering with his congregants and the Johannesburg Metro Police dispersed the gathering using a firearm.

This took place during Covid-19 tough restrictions where gatherings of large numbers including those of church, concerts and funerals were not allowed.

We will not vote for an anti Christ government that oppresses the rights of Christians. Haak ANC! We have had enough of you! #WhoDoWeChristiansVoteFor pic.twitter.com/pjpjSKtwTJ — Lydia Teleki (@lydia__teleki) October 25, 2021

#WhoDoWeChristiansVoteFor Do we vote for church haters, church persecutors? And then we get shot at for praying? pic.twitter.com/XzjEd7t7QG — 🌻 (@itsprecious___) October 25, 2021

They received 500 BILLION to save our lives and jobs but they STOLE it and dug graves for us hoping that we die while they enrich themselves with money that was meant to help us. We lived to see this day because of the Grace of God. ANC doesn't care

#WhoDoWeChristiansVoteFor pic.twitter.com/162D9w6n2L — Lydia Teleki (@lydia__teleki) October 25, 2021

Even though this happened months ago, pro Christian suppoerters brought this back to the Twitter timeline saying, if unarmed Christians, gathering to pray in church can get shot, then it means political parties do not deserve their votes.

No votes for church haters we Christians have suffered a lot under the ANC GOVERNMENT. #WhoDoWeChristiansVoteFor — Takie (@Takiesigudu) October 25, 2021

Next week Monday when casting my vote I will be seeing this #WhoDoWeChristiansVoteFor pic.twitter.com/wzllVOciWR — Takie (@Takiesigudu) October 25, 2021

@MYANC does not represent the interests of the Church. God haters do not deserve my vote #WhoDoWeChristiansVoteFor — Rejoice (@docie79) October 25, 2021

Pastor Mukhuba is expected to appear for the 9th time before the Magistrate court on the 29th of October 2021.

Do you really have to lie Pastor? You are blowing stuff out of proportion that incidence doesn't represent the whole of SA. I was church yesterday and i fellowshiped freely in the presence of tye Lord ofcose following COVID19 guidelines. — njabulo buthelezi (@ButhelezinChee) September 27, 2021

“Christianity is under attack in SA” do you really have to lie Pastor?😀 — Nidakwa Kanjani NingenaLand (@Msigi_Emotion) September 27, 2021

Stop lying and go to court, face your misconduct charges — Gazankulu Ambassador 🇿🇦🇭🇺 (@Nhlamulo_Mlabya) September 27, 2021

To read more political news and views, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author



Coceka Magubeni