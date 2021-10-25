VIEW OUR 2021 HEROIC WOMEN
News

Christians don’t know who to vote for, feels betrayed by ruling party

By Coceka Magubeni

Johannesburg- With local government elections just a week away, South Africans whose religious beliefs are deeply rooted in Christianity say they don’t see any political party worthy of their votes.

It is understood that Christians are convinced that the church is under attack and the ruling party hates it.

This follows the alleged shooting of Christian worshipers, at Pastor Mukhuba’s church that took place earlier this year in February.

According to reports, the pastor held a prayer gathering with his congregants and the Johannesburg Metro Police dispersed the gathering using a firearm.

This took place during Covid-19 tough restrictions where gatherings of large numbers including those of church, concerts and funerals were not allowed.

 

Even though this happened months ago, pro Christian suppoerters brought this back to the Twitter timeline saying, if unarmed Christians, gathering to pray in church can get shot, then it means political parties do not deserve their votes.

Pastor Mukhuba is expected to appear for the 9th time before the Magistrate court on the 29th of October 2021.

 

 

Sunday World

