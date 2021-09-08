Christiana Hospital in North West catches fire

Johannesburg- The Christiana Hospital in the North West caught fire this morning.

The North West Department of Health tweeted that the entire hospital is affected by the blaze and the cause of the fire is still unknown, however, firefighters were on scene to it put out.

MEC Madoda Sambatha visited the hospital this afternoon to assess the damage procured.

Patients have been evacuated to nearby health facilities and there have been no reports of death or injuries

Nompilo Zulu