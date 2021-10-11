Chief Justice Mogoeng’s tenure comes to an end at midnight

Johannesburg – Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng’s term comes to end at midnight ob Monday.

Mogoeng was appointed to the Constitutional Court of the Republic of South Africa in 2009 and subsequently pre-eminent to the position of Chief Justice of the Republic of South Africa on 08 September 2011.

He led both the Constitutional Court and the Judiciary and led the; Judicial Service Commission (JSC), South African Judicial Education Institute (SAJEI) Council, and National Efficiency Committee (NEEC.

This comes after the constitution had to be amended for the 17th time to alter the administration of the courts.

The constitutional amendment along with the Superior Courts Act cemented the path for the Judiciary to function independently and for the Constitutional Court to be the Supreme Court in the country on both criminal and civil matters.

In May, Mogoeng went on leave which was due to him from July 1 2018 however he could not take it due to his judicial obligations.

Also read: Chief Justice Mogoeng goes on leave

His leave ahead of critical judgments such as the subsequent incarcerating of former president Jacob Zuma triggered speculations about his departure.

Although many questioned his reason for leaving the court, the country’s longest-serving judge has instantaneously left office and remains quiet regardless of all the speculation.

In the quest to find Mogoeng’s replacement, President Cyril Ramaphosa invited the public to nominate the next Chief Justice of South Africa to promote transparency.

Here are the eight names of the nominees:

Judge President John Hlophe

Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga

Justice Mandisa Maya

Dr Wallace Amos Mgoqi

Adv. Busisiwe Mkhwebane

Judge President Dunstan Mlambo

Adv. Alan Nelson

SC Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo.

The panel includes:

Judge Navanethem (Navi) Pillay (as chairperson of the panel), Mr Jeff Radebe (as deputy chairperson of the panel), Mr Ronald Lamola, Advocate Thuli Madonsela, Ms Mmapaseka Steve Letsike, Professor Ziyad Motala.

The panel is expected to submit their report to the President by 29 October 2021.

Tweeps bid farewell to Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng:

Farewell CJ Mogoeng Mogoeng you have served the people of SA diligently. Please continue to pray for the country. pic.twitter.com/jQHGvUmb10 — NonnyB (@NonnyB14) October 11, 2021

Mogoeng Mogoeng you did not compromise the truth you stand for. You served the Nation with distinction 🌠 and you deserve to be honored. We celebrate you! We salute you!….. Farewell CJ 🙏 pic.twitter.com/M7p7cczhgf — Ndingu mXhosa🇿🇦 (@bukzamaye1) October 11, 2021

Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng is the leader we need in this country, during his tenure he led the Apex Court 🇿🇦with ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ pic.twitter.com/bmTgUQSv3h — Musa Makaringe (@Muxe89) October 11, 2021

Farewell to the one man who did not bend to the corrupt minority, corrupting the black man❤️🙌🏾 Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng. pic.twitter.com/mQoLBKSFdU — Mkhonza🐐 (@MkhonzaIsaiah) October 11, 2021

Man of integrity, chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng served us well. The man was never diluted pic.twitter.com/5DBGWbVwWy — Mmane (@MmaneRaisibe) October 11, 2021

We celebrate you Sir , Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng 👏 you were not willing to compromise the truth you stand for ‼ pic.twitter.com/bvdhcGJeif — Pastor Jay (@NewBirthZA) October 11, 2021

To read more political news and views from this week’s newspaper, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author



Nompilo Zulu