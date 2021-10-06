Checkout all the nominees for this year’s Feather awards

Johannesburg- The nominees for the 2021 Feather Awards have been announced.

The awards will take place on 11 November at the Market Theatre, Johannesburg.

This is the 13th year ever since the awards started.

This year’s nominee list includes personalities from various industries, including entertainment, politics, lifestyle, sport, and business.

Each nominated individual or organisation, has in one way or the other, represented, inspired, or celebrated the LGBTIQ community with excellence and distinction over the past twelve months.

The 2021 award ceremony is themed “Queer Lives Matter”, in line with the global conversation that seeks to address multiple LGBTIQ issues that include violent crimes against the LGBTIQ community.

Done in partnership with the Thami Dish Foundation, these programmes include LGBTIQ+ dialogues, workshops, and training done across South Africa, that focus on promoting inclusion for all.

“This year we are celebrating the entire community with the Queer Lives Matter theme. It’s been thirteen years in the making, so here’s to the next milestone, onward to adulthood,” says Thami.

Take a look at all the nominees below:

Best Styled Individual Leroy Marc

Rich Mnisi

Zozibini Tunzi Hunk of the Year Siya Khumalo

Wiseman Zithar

Rich Mnisi Diva Extraordinaire of the Year Johanna Mukoki

Ayanda Ncwane

Amanda Dambuza Sports Personality of the Year Phuti ‘Minaj’ Lekoloane

Protea Pumas

Palesa Manaleng Role model of the Year Phuthi ‘Minaj’ Lekoloane

Roché Kester

Thebe Magugu Cutest Couple of the Year Musa & Liesel Mthombeni

Sylvester Chauke & Tumelo Mmusi

Latoya & Lebo Keswa Hot Chick of the Year Kamo Mphela

Shudufadzo Musida

Ama Qamata Media Award of the Year. Becoming

ShakeDown YFM

The River Fag Hag of the Year Lady Du

Zoe Modiga

Nokuthula Mavuso Musician of the Year Lady Du

Makhadzi

Langa Mavuso Socialite of the Year Johanna Mukoki

Lelo WhatGood

Bobby Blanco Drama Queen of the Year Nonku Williams and her Mom

Thabo Smalls & KeJile keJile

Khanyi Mbau Social Media Personality of the Year The Funny Chef

Coachella Randy

Tumi Powerhouse Best LGBTIQ Initiative: Private Sector Levis X Langa Mavuso

Ernest & Young

Tshepo Jeans Best LGBTIQ Initiative: Public Sector Gauteng Department of Education

Department of Education Western Cape

National Youth Development Agency Best LGBTIQ Youth Movement Vaal LGBT

Vogue Nights

Queer Lives Matter Best Rainbow Parenting House of Diamond (Original Hunty)

Bongani Sibeko & Ndumiso Ngidi

Virginia Magwaza

Author



Anelisa Sibanda