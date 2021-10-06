Checkout all the nominees for this year’s Feather awards

Johannesburg- The nominees for the 2021 Feather Awards have been announced.
The awards will take place on 11 November at the Market Theatre, Johannesburg.
This is the 13th year ever since the awards started.
This year’s nominee list includes personalities from various industries, including entertainment, politics, lifestyle, sport, and business.
Each nominated individual or organisation, has in one way or the other, represented, inspired, or celebrated the LGBTIQ community with excellence and distinction over the past twelve months.
The 2021 award ceremony is themed “Queer Lives Matter”, in line with the global conversation that seeks to address multiple LGBTIQ issues that include violent crimes against the LGBTIQ community.
Done in partnership with the Thami Dish Foundation, these programmes include LGBTIQ+ dialogues, workshops, and training done across South Africa, that focus on promoting inclusion for all.
“This year we are celebrating the entire community with the Queer Lives Matter theme. It’s been thirteen years in the making, so here’s to the next milestone, onward to adulthood,” says Thami.
Take a look at all the nominees below:
Best Styled Individual
- Leroy Marc
- Rich Mnisi
- Zozibini Tunzi
Hunk of the Year
- Siya Khumalo
- Wiseman Zithar
- Rich Mnisi
Diva Extraordinaire of the Year
- Johanna Mukoki
- Ayanda Ncwane
- Amanda Dambuza
Sports Personality of the Year
- Phuti ‘Minaj’ Lekoloane
- Protea Pumas
- Palesa Manaleng
Role model of the Year
- Phuthi ‘Minaj’ Lekoloane
- Roché Kester
- Thebe Magugu
Cutest Couple of the Year
- Musa & Liesel Mthombeni
- Sylvester Chauke & Tumelo Mmusi
- Latoya & Lebo Keswa
Hot Chick of the Year
- Kamo Mphela
- Shudufadzo Musida
- Ama Qamata
Media Award of the Year.
- Becoming
- ShakeDown YFM
- The River
Fag Hag of the Year
- Lady Du
- Zoe Modiga
- Nokuthula Mavuso
Musician of the Year
- Lady Du
- Makhadzi
- Langa Mavuso
Socialite of the Year
- Johanna Mukoki
- Lelo WhatGood
- Bobby Blanco
Drama Queen of the Year
- Nonku Williams and her Mom
- Thabo Smalls & KeJile keJile
- Khanyi Mbau
Social Media Personality of the Year
- The Funny Chef
- Coachella Randy
- Tumi Powerhouse
Best LGBTIQ Initiative: Private Sector
- Levis X Langa Mavuso
- Ernest & Young
- Tshepo Jeans
Best LGBTIQ Initiative: Public Sector
- Gauteng Department of Education
- Department of Education Western Cape
- National Youth Development Agency
Best LGBTIQ Youth Movement
- Vaal LGBT
- Vogue Nights
- Queer Lives Matter
Best Rainbow Parenting
- House of Diamond (Original Hunty)
- Bongani Sibeko & Ndumiso Ngidi
- Virginia Magwaza
