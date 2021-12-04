Chatsworth resident bags R35 million Lotto Plus 1 jackpot

Johannesburg – Ithuba has announced that a South African man walked away with the Lotto Plus 1 jackpot last week, Wednesday.

The winner is a Chartsworth pensioner to become a multi-millionaire in just under 2 weeks, after one of the residents in KwaZulu-Natal province scooped the jackpot.

“We congratulate our latest winner. Ithuba values its partnership with Absa Bank, where

players have the convenience of playing any of their favourite lottery games directly through the Absa Banking App,” said Ithuba CEO Charmaine Mabuza.

Ithuba said that the, winner is a recently retired salesman and devoted family man that has just started to enjoy his time with his wife, children and grandchildren.

Speaking of how he is delighted with the outcome, the 69-year-old man said: “This is really unexpected, I am truly surprised, it came at the right time, since it is December and all the festivities are beginning.”

“As I have just found out, I need time to let this sink in, I have no immediate major plans for my winnings,” he added.

Following the recently won Lotto Plus 1 jackpot last Wednesday, you could be the next multi-millionaire when you Phanda Pusha Play tonight’s draw with total estimated jackpots of over R78 Million on Lotto games.

The Lotto Jackpot is estimated at R64 Million, Lotto Plus 1 Jackpot at R1,7 Million and Lotto Plus 2 jackpot at R13,5 Million.

“Our recent multi-millionaire, a Chatsworth, Kwa-Zulu Natal resident took home a whopping R35.1 Million when he won the Lotto Plus 1 jackpot from the draw which took place on Wednesday, 01 December 2021,” read the issued statement.

The ticket was purchased via the Absa Banking App, using the quick pick selection with a wager of R100.

The winning numbers from draw 2183 were: 01, 29, 36, 40, 42, 45 and Bonus Ball 31.

Absa is one of Ithuba’s partners that offers players a unique gaming experience of

purchasing national lottery tickets via its Banking App.

This showcases the different ways in which you as a player can purchase tickets through different platforms at your convenience.

Chairmaine further congratulated another Absa customer who won the Lotto Plus 1 jackpot using their Banking App.

“This jackpot couldn’t have come at a better time. Our Digital Banking channels are proving over and over to be the most convenient and innovative way to access our banking services,” she said.

All lottery games are available to play on our Banking App, cellphone banking and online banking,” says Omar Baig, Head of Transactional Banking at Absa Retail and Business Bank

Winners who win R50,000 or more are contacted directly by Absa through an SMS and phone call, and are required to proceed to any one of their nearest Ithuba offices to process their winning claim.

Ticket sales for tonight’s draw, with a total estimated jackpot of over R78 Million close at

20:30.

Get your ticket without delay, Sisonke ku le Game. Tickets can be purchased from

participating retailers, on www.nationallottery.co.za, the National Lottery Mobile App, or

participating banks namely FNB, ABSA, Nedbank, and Standard Bank or via USSD by dialing *120*7529#.

Winners who receive winnings of R50 000 or more, receive trauma counselling and financial

advice at no cost to the winner.

To read more business news from Sunday World, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author