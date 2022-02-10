Channels where the public can access SONA

Johannesburg- The State Of the Nation Address (SONA) by President Cyril Ramaphosa will be broadcast live on radio and television.

Parliament on Tuesday said the satellite feed of the proceedings will be provided to all broadcasters and other multimedia platforms.

It can be streamed live on the Parliamentary website, Parliamentary television on DSTV channel 408, and Parliament’s YouTube channel.

The National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (NATJOINTS) this week said security forces have been deployed and are on high alert to ensure that the SONA takes place in a secure environment, with no incidents of crime before, during and post the event.

It emphasised that those who are not accredited or authorised to be in attendance should avoid the area around the Cape Town City Hall on Thursday at 7pm.

On Tuesday, Parliament said SONA day carried a bill of R1.9 million. The figure will rise to R4 million when the three days of debates were factored in. This was due to Parliament having to set up the required wall-to-wall ICT, furniture, catering as well as interpretation facilities at the Cape Town City Hall. – SAnews.gov.za

