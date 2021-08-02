Chairperson sees red following Mbuyiselo Botha’s leaked albinism verbal attack

Johannesburg – The Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities, Nonhlanhla Ncube-Ndaba, said she has noted with disappointment and regret media reports of Commission for Gender Equality (CGE) commissioner Mbuyiselo Botha’s verbal attack on fellow commissioners, including the CGE Chairperson, Tamara Mathebula, and another member, Nomasonto Mazibuko.

This comes after Sunday World published an article revealing how Botha hurled insults at his fellow commissioners.

Read more: Activist Botha in hot water after voice recording shaming albinos leaks

Botha’s attack is recorded in a sound clip where he is heard to calling Mazibuko an albino and accuses Mathebula of lacking a backbone.

“Referring to someone as an albino is an unacceptable derogatory characterisation of South Africans who experience disabilities. It is a shocking gross discrimination that belongs to the dark era of apartheid,” said Ms Ncube-Ndaba.

She added: “It is regrettable that a verbal attack of this nature could be launched by someone who is viewed as a gender activist, and above all someone who serves on a commission that promotes gender equality and human rights. The committee condemns Botha’s verbal attack on his women fellow commissioners in the strongest terms. The committee will look at the matter at an appropriate time and take an informed decision.

Read more: Activist Botha in hot water after voice recording shaming albinos leaks

The committee also notes with sadness the death toll in the recent violence that destroyed businesses and infrastructure in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal.

“It is more saddening to note the death of vulnerable women in Phoenix in the KZN. We extend our heartfelt condolences to their families and friends. May their souls rest in eternal peace,” said Ncube-Ndaba.

Also read:

#MohaleConfessions: Somizi ‘threatened to kill me with a kitchen knife’

Listen: Exclusive Mohale Motaung’s interview

A look back on Shona Ferguson’s illustrious career

Editorial: Ferguson a true pioneering spirit

Tributes for Shona Ferguson

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author



Sunday World