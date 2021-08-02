NOMINATE HEROIC WOMEN
News

Chairperson sees red following Mbuyiselo Botha’s leaked albinism verbal attack

By Sunday World
JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA - 11 April 2010: Mbuyiselo Botha, leader of the Sonke Gender Justice Network. Malema was taken to the equality court by the Sonke Gender Justice Network over his comments that President Jacob Zuma's rape accuser had "a nice time". The court ordered Malema to make an unconditional public apology within two weeks and pay an amount of R50 000 to a centre for abused women within one month. (Photo by Gallo Images/Foto24/Bongiwe Gumede)

Johannesburg – The Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities, Nonhlanhla Ncube-Ndaba, said she has noted with disappointment and regret media reports of Commission for Gender Equality (CGE) commissioner Mbuyiselo Botha’s verbal attack on fellow commissioners, including the CGE Chairperson, Tamara Mathebula, and another member, Nomasonto Mazibuko.

This comes after Sunday World published an article revealing how Botha hurled insults at his fellow commissioners.

Read more: Activist Botha in hot water after voice recording shaming albinos leaks

Botha’s attack is recorded in a sound clip where he is heard to calling Mazibuko an albino and accuses Mathebula of lacking a backbone.

“Referring to someone as an albino is an unacceptable derogatory characterisation of South Africans who experience disabilities. It is a shocking gross discrimination that belongs to the dark era of apartheid,” said Ms Ncube-Ndaba.

She added: “It is regrettable that a verbal attack of this nature could be launched by someone who is viewed as a gender activist, and above all someone who serves on a commission that promotes gender equality and human rights. The committee condemns Botha’s verbal attack on his women fellow commissioners in the strongest terms. The committee will look at the matter at an appropriate time and take an informed decision.

The committee also notes with sadness the death toll in the recent violence that destroyed businesses and infrastructure in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal.

“It is more saddening to note the death of vulnerable women in Phoenix in the KZN. We extend our heartfelt condolences to their families and friends. May their souls rest in eternal peace,” said Ncube-Ndaba.

Sunday World

Author


