Celeste Ntuli impress ‘chillers’ on MacG’s podcast

By Anelisa Sibanda

Johannesburg- In the last episode of Podcast and chill with MacG, the host had the comedian and actress, Celeste Ntuli as the guest, who left tweeps with jaws dropped.

Ntuli left Tweeps wanting more after her intriguing interview with MacG.

They have been in awe of the wisdom which she has.

Tweeps went as far as saying that this is the interview of the year, the best they have ever heard on the podcast.

Ntuli spoke her mind on a lot of topics and this included racism, cancel culture, women anatomy, and many more.

“Black women and men are locked in the same house, the keys are with the black women but men as busy beating the key as they refuse to acknowledge the key is the black women,” she said during her interview.

TLs were flooding with her quotes from the podcast.

Take a look below: 

 

