Celeste Ntuli impress ‘chillers’ on MacG’s podcast

Johannesburg- In the last episode of Podcast and chill with MacG, the host had the comedian and actress, Celeste Ntuli as the guest, who left tweeps with jaws dropped.

Ntuli left Tweeps wanting more after her intriguing interview with MacG.

They have been in awe of the wisdom which she has.

Tweeps went as far as saying that this is the interview of the year, the best they have ever heard on the podcast.

Ntuli spoke her mind on a lot of topics and this included racism, cancel culture, women anatomy, and many more.

“Black women and men are locked in the same house, the keys are with the black women but men as busy beating the key as they refuse to acknowledge the key is the black women,” she said during her interview.

TLs were flooding with her quotes from the podcast.

Take a look below:

I'm never judging a book by its cover😢. Celeste Ntuli is a super smart woman🤞.#PodcastAndChill pic.twitter.com/x3aTx6WlkZ — South African – African (@BombaMaan) November 19, 2021

I knew Celeste Ntuli was dope but not this dope. Thought provoking, funny, intelligent, comfortable in her own skin. Just amazing 😍😍😍#PodcastAndChill pic.twitter.com/dBcuMDnsGQ — No Name Brand (@DreamerSib) November 19, 2021

#PodcastAndChill drops top shelve stuff weekly ❤️ Celeste Ntuli on whites and racism 😭

MacG is a fool 😂 pic.twitter.com/08a76LXFxA — YaseB 🇸🇿 (@ThisIsColbert) November 19, 2021

Imagine a movie where @Anele & Celeste are siblings roasting each other all the time#PodcastAndChill pic.twitter.com/oTf21Vfw79 — Sbusiso Manqa 🖊 (@sbu_manqa) November 19, 2021

"We are all raised by a Black Woman, including whites." Celeste Ntuli on #PodcastAndChill pic.twitter.com/c41VBBoYQX — Anita (@loliwe201) November 19, 2021

If you wanna make @MacGUnleashed happy talk about your sex life and how wild you are.. 🤣🤣🤣😂😂💀💀 #PodcastAndChill pic.twitter.com/XRsbaGhZFC — Queendom 👑 (@MashadiChristyM) November 19, 2021

Celeste Ntuli said Cancel culture on twitter hasn't cancelled racism 🤣🤣 why must we entertain it #podcastandchillwithmacg #PodcastAndChill — Iam a Chiller. Podcast and chill with Mac G (@Rams_Vhulenda14) November 19, 2021

Maaan this is gonna down as one of the best interviews on #Podcastandchill https://t.co/ckSFFwsX7m — Queendom 👑 (@MashadiChristyM) November 18, 2021

Podcast of the year award goes to @celestentuli damn this woman is a tower. Thank you @MacGUnleashe for hosting her.#PodcastAndChill pic.twitter.com/UQctWhMwCp — Umagebhula (@KhonkoloKa_Biko) November 19, 2021

5 mins into @celestentuli's interview on @podcastwithmacg and I knew this is one for history books. Great interview! Celeste, thanks for sharing your life experience with us. #PodcastAndChill — M.d.u (@MduKaNdlovu) November 19, 2021

I don't think I've ever seen anyone as comfortable in their skin as Celeste Ntuli is. She's plus size and owns the hell out of it even laughs at herself in her sets. If that's not self acceptance and confidence than I don't know what is.#PodcastAndChill — Lwazi Msomi (@RealLwaziMsomi) November 19, 2021

Celeste Ntuli interview takes this year for me, what a powerhouse full of wisdom hayi zikhalile baba #PodcastAndChill pic.twitter.com/ubisqaf7vX — Kobese (@Kobese8) November 19, 2021

Celeste Ntuli is by far the best celeb interview I've watched#PodcastAndChill pic.twitter.com/0Dg8pyBcvC — Veli (@Frenigma) November 18, 2021

#PodcastAndChill is so awesome. Love this Celeste Ntuli interview. She is so insightful. — Mi Amor🌸 (@Miss_MacHobane) November 18, 2021

