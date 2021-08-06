Celebs show support for Mohale following Somizi abuse claims

Johannesburg – Certain South African celebs have taken to social media to show support to Mohale Motaung following the abuse claims he made against his estranged husband, Somizi Mhlongo.

In an explosive Sunday World article, followed up with an exclusive recording of an interview that Mohale had with the producers of Living the Dream with Somizi, he detailed the alleged abuse that he endured throughout the relationship he shared with Mhlongo.

Take a look at some of the celebs who came out in support of Mohale on social media below:

I believe Mohale. — , (@AmandaBlackSA) August 3, 2021

#IBelieveMohale Abusers must have no where to hide especially behind their positions of influence and power. — PennyLebyane💚TheOneAndOnly (@PennyLebyane) August 2, 2021

#IBelieveMohale The silence of the #LGBTQ community is sickening!!!! So you all are not activists anymore because the perpetrator is a celebrity? So your faves are untouchable? What does this community really stand for? So your just going to let Mohale fall? — Jackie Phamotse (@JackiePhamotse) August 2, 2021

This tweet was so important and still is!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/xhef1TW2CW — Jackie Phamotse (@JackiePhamotse) August 1, 2021

Listening to Mohale speak about the events of abuse he suffered frightened the hell out me. Imagine after all the abuse South Africans on social media put him through only for him to face even harsher abuse at home. 💔 I love Somizi but this isn't cool. It leaves a bitter taste. — Yaya Mavundla (@YayaRSA) August 3, 2021

I believe Mohale — #BamakoIsHere (@simphiwedana) August 3, 2021

Dear @mohale_motaung don’t be scared anymore! This is your life! They can’t bully you anymore! We hear you! We have BEEN seeing your pain, your sad eyes tell a story. Fight for your life back! And fuck it! You deserve half of everything! Yes, I said it! But fix your self first! — Jackie Phamotse (@JackiePhamotse) August 1, 2021

