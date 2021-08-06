NOMINATE HEROIC WOMEN
News

Celebs show support for Mohale following Somizi abuse claims

By Sunday World
Mohale Motaung. PICTURE: INSTAGRAM

Johannesburg – Certain South African celebs have taken to social media to show support to Mohale Motaung following the abuse claims he made against his estranged husband,  Somizi Mhlongo.

In an explosive Sunday World article, followed up with an exclusive recording of an interview that Mohale had with the producers of Living the Dream with Somizi, he detailed the alleged abuse that he endured throughout the relationship he shared with Mhlongo.

Take a look at some of the celebs who came out in support of Mohale on social media below:

