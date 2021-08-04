NOMINATE HEROIC WOMEN
E-edition
Subscribe
REGISTER FOR HEROIC WOMEN WEBINAR
E-edition
Subscribe
News

Celebs pay tribute to Shona Ferguson as actor is laid to rest

By Sunday World
Shona Ferguson

Johannesburg – As the country continues to mourn the passing of celebrated actor, Shona Ferguson, South Africa’s celebs took to social media to pay tribute to the entertainment icon.

Ferguson was laid to rest on Wednesday at a private funeral service, attended by family members in Johannesburg.

The funeral was broadcasted on several news channels as well as on Youtube.

Take a look at some of the tributes that poured in on social media for Ferguson below: 

Watch Connie Ferguson’s tribute to her late husband at his funeral below: 

Also read: 

A look back on Shona Ferguson’s illustrious career

Editorial: Ferguson a true pioneering spirit

Tributes for Shona Ferguson

#MohaleConfessions: Fergusons dragged into Somhale’s meltdown

Listen: Exclusive Mohale Motaung’s interview

Connie Ferguson on verge of breakdown

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author


Latest News

Sponsored Content

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved.
Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our
terms & conditions and privacy policy.