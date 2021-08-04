Celebs pay tribute to Shona Ferguson as actor is laid to rest

Johannesburg – As the country continues to mourn the passing of celebrated actor, Shona Ferguson, South Africa’s celebs took to social media to pay tribute to the entertainment icon.

Ferguson was laid to rest on Wednesday at a private funeral service, attended by family members in Johannesburg.

The funeral was broadcasted on several news channels as well as on Youtube.

Take a look at some of the tributes that poured in on social media for Ferguson below:

Go well, Uncle Sho. 💔💔💔💔💔💔🥺🥺🥺🥺😢😢😢😢😭😭😭😭🕊🕊🕊🕊🕊 pic.twitter.com/oyrXmCYQTS — 4436 OUT NOW (@Boity) August 4, 2021

I pray we all one day get to experience love as beautiful, as sacred & as unadulterated as Sis Connie & Uncle Sho 🥺✨🙏🏻🕯️🤍💝

A crucifixion type love… A Godly love… 🥺🥺🥺 — Refilwe Modiselle (@vanillablaq) August 4, 2021

"work hard on your talent and forget the noise" Rest in peace Uncle Sho 🕊️🕊️#ConnieFerguson pic.twitter.com/yVl4P9YHHL — C H A B E D I (@IamChabza) August 4, 2021

Struggling To hold back my tears. #ConnieFerguson really lost her soul mate. Rest in Peace, Mr Sho #RIPShonaFerguson — Lasizwe Dambuza (@lasizwe) August 4, 2021

This funeral was painful 💔😭 Our hearts and prayers are with @Connie_Ferguson and her family who showed such strength today 🙏🏾 May God bless you all 🙏🏾 #RIPShonaFerguson 🕊💔 — Minnie Dlamini Jones (@MinnieDlamini) August 4, 2021

You lived life with such passion, your work ethic was exemplary and the devotion to your family was like nothing we’ve seen in recent years. My family wishes to express our deepest condolences to sis Connie, your children, loved ones and colleagues. #RIPShonaFerguson pic.twitter.com/ty4e3A51tU — Pitso Mosimane (@TheRealPitso) August 1, 2021

An innovator and a pioneer!! Words fail us in comforting your beloved wife @Connie_Ferguson, your Family that you loved so much & ur colleagues…. Such a tragic day. Such a loss. Go well gentle giant!! 🙏🏾💔🙏🏾#RIPShonaFerguson 🕊 pic.twitter.com/tqNewogOsa — robertmarawa (@robertmarawa) July 30, 2021

just the other we were watching jozi kings😢his death is horribly heartbreaking 💔 #ripshonaferguson condolences to the entire furguson family❤️… he made a mark and impacted so many lives..such a loss to his family, the entire country and the television entertainment Industry😭 pic.twitter.com/7G1WJWnxOQ — Lady Zamar (@Lady_Zamar) July 30, 2021

What a sad sad day. Sending love and prayers to Connie and the entire Ferguson family. Re lahlehetswe koafela. 😔💔#RIPShonaFerguson — Terry Pheto (@TerryPheto) July 30, 2021

You log off, shut the world out, go to sleep with the hope that yesterday didn’t happen. Then you wake up, and it still stands. Death is cruel. Inevitable but still so cruel. 🥺 May Modimo le Badimo watch over and comfort the Ferguson family, what a loss. 💔 #RIPShonaFerguson pic.twitter.com/pPqvY6L8Xe — Hulisani Ravele (@HulisaniRavele) July 31, 2021

Our deepest condolences go out to the family and friends of television producer and actor, Shona Ferguson. We will forever cherish the moments you shared with us here at Scandal. #RIPShonaFerguson🕊️ pic.twitter.com/NQvZYyYG7q — Scandal! (@etvScandal) July 30, 2021

After reading the official statement that Shona Ferguson has passed on, my body went cold. Death is the biggest theft that comes unannounced. My biggest condolences to the Ferguson Family. Rest Uncle Sho #RIPShonaFerguson — Lasizwe Dambuza (@lasizwe) July 30, 2021

This is really heartbreaking news. May his soul Rest In Peace. I pray that his wife, family and friends would be comforted by the Lord in this difficult time. #RIPShonaFerguson pic.twitter.com/8fJagmJMtz — Mmusi Maimane (@MmusiMaimane) July 30, 2021

Watch Connie Ferguson’s tribute to her late husband at his funeral below:

#ConnieFerguson "Because love like you and I had doesn't die, it does not die……….. Sleep." pic.twitter.com/ADm0SOGa3P — Zealot Titusson (@titusson_zealot) August 4, 2021

