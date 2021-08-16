Celebs’ deaths overwhelm Rasta the Artist

Johannesburg – The overwhelming pressure due the deaths of celebrities has left Rasta the Artist praying for strength and guidance each time he is about to start a new painting, hopeful to finish his work on time.

His hectic schedule became unbearable especially after the death of amapiano artists Killer Kau, real name Sakhile Hlatshwayo, and Mongezi Stuurman popularly known as Mpura and three colleagues in a car accident on Monday, along four others.

While getting the first painting done, he also learnt of actress Tamara Jozi’s death in the same week.

Rasta, whose real name is Lebani Sirenje from Bulawayo in Zimbabwe, is famously known for his portraits honouring deceased artists and presenting them at their funerals.

He told Sunday World that he was also deeply hurt by the major loss of his Mzansi’s favourites this year.

“Condolences to family, friends and fans of the amapiano young kings, we are indeed sad to lose young talent in a road accident and we still lose legends to this pandemic, I’m so saddened.

“It is so difficult to even choose who to start with as they all passed in one tragedy. I will be painting at an easy pace and not all of them at once, but I will mourn with the families as I take one portrait at a time,” said Rasta.

The hard-to-reach Rasta, due to his workload, said he usually spent a day or two working on a single painting but would usually need more hours of work to add satisfactory touches.

He said these deaths were most devastating because he used his own money for transport, accommodation and travelling to funerals but the lockdown regulations limiting the number of people attending funerals had temporarily saved him from all of that.

He now showcases his tribute work on social media.

Though he spends most money from his pocket and is usually mocked for his work, Rasta said he was not willing to let go of painting as it remained what he knew best.

“Painting expresses my purpose of living. I am so blessed to have this artistic talent because I can get away from deep depression, stress and other addictive materials.

“Art just takes me to other worlds where no one cannot get but after you view my works you get to understand how I feel and you get there too. A day without me painting is a miserable dim day, I love art so much that every morning I wake up I paint,” said Rasta.

Some of his famous paintings this year include those of King Goodwill Zwelithini, Shona Ferguson, Killer Kau, and he is still completing Mpura’s painting.

