Celebrity sangoma Gogo Maweni cries witchcraft

Johannesburg- Celebrity sangoma Gogo Maweni recently took to social media and cried witchcraft.

LEE Ann ‘Gogo Maweni’ Makopo known from Mzansi Magic’s reality show Izangoma Zodumo has uncovered witchcraft on the roof of her house.

In an Instagram post that she shared, she explains that she has been having knee problems and later also experiencing a feeling of being conscious but unable to move.

Maweni also shared that it got so bad that she even started seeing evil spirits which were coming to attack her.

“So 3 weeks ago I had my cow ceremony. A week ago I had Intwaso for 4 Gogo’s, during the ceremony I started complaining of my knee (the nature of ubungoma is to kneel when greeting your elders) even after the Intwaso my pain grew, I then experienced sleep paralysis to a point I could see the dark spirit come at me.”

“When I woke in the morning I knew something was wrong. I continued working (consultations n so on while working I saw a spider rushing into my ndumba, I knew something wasn’t right as I only see those kind of spiders when I am being warned by my ancestors.)”

“My first born complained of his knee as well as my last born. I phahla’d, bathed with Muthi, cleansed my space even went as far as going to sit in my late Grandma’s bedroom as shown in my dreams.”

Today once again my ancestors revealed something to me, this time was a yellow plastic on top of the roof. My husband was asked to retrieve the plastic n upon opening it we found this glazed with fat and oil’s tied 7times.

“Wow they don’t stop n this is my life, they keep trying but my ancestors n God keep protecting my family, my spiritual kids n I. Many have tried n they all fail cause I’m not a fake and I am highly Favored by those who walk with me as well as protect me ama’dlozi as well as God 🙏🏾🕯 Thokoza Dlozi Siyabonga ❤️ Never shaken!!!,”she wrote.

Sunday World

Author



Mbalenhle Zuma