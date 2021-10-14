Cele visits Gqeberha in wake of violent clashes

On Wednesday, violence broke out in the city’s Durban Road in Korsten after a motor vehicle accident between a taxi and a car believed to belong to a local businessman. The Police Ministry said initial investigations revealed that the single incident led to the torching of several vehicles and property. “According to police reports, alleged retaliation between the local businessmen and taxi drivers ensued, resulting in eight taxis being set alight. Two taxis were damaged and a civilian vehicle was also set alight. No injuries were reported,” said Ministry spokesperson Lirandzu Themba. During the visit, Cele, Mathale and national SAPS management have received a full report from the provincial police top brass on the incident, as well as the spate of murders that have taken place in the Walmer township over the weekend.

On the other hand the Select Committee on Trade and Industry, Economic Development, Small Business Development, Tourism, Employment and Labour has appealed to the Somali community leaders and taxi associations in Gqeberha to meet urgently and find a solution to defuse the reported tensions.

In a statement today, Committee Chairperson, Mandla Rayi, said the committee condemns any act of violence directed either at minibus taxi operators or at Somali owned spaza shops.

“The reported violence should not occur and certainly our people should not allow to be divided by these acts of violence. The leaders of the Somali community in that area and the management of minibus taxi operators should urgently meet and seek a resolution on this matter. The revival of the economy after it was negatively affected by the outbreak of the Coronavirus pandemic in March last year is the responsibility of all. Regional economies like Gqeberha are a key component and should be used as a point of strength,” Rayi said.

Rayi appealed to the leaders of the Somali community, taxi associations in Gqeberha and other peace role players to find a solution to the problem, and defuse the tensions that have the potential to perpetuate violence.

Rayi said the brandishing of heavy weaponry among citizens, as reported in Gqeberha, is a matter that needs to be investigated and acted upon by relevant law enforcement agencies.

To read more news and views from this week’s newspaper, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World