Castle Lite unlocks Switch Up your Space

Johannesburg – Africa’s largest premium beer Castle Lite has officially unlocked the ‘exciting and extra-vibey’ television show, Switch Up Your Space to premiere this Saturday on e-TV.

This comes after the brand introduced #SaveYourSummer last year showing Mzansi how to have fun in the comfort of their homes amidst the pandemic.

Switch Up Your Space season 1 offers five lucky South Africans a chance to revamp and switch up their entertainment corners in their homes.

The show is full of twists and unexpected surprises.

Each week the cast members will be joined by some of Mzansi’s favorite celebrities to help them renovate the entertainment spaces, making sure that they are well equipped for the special chill-in planned.

To make this possible, Castle Lite has put together a mixture of personalities as part of the hosting squad and each member has their own role to play; Okay Wasabi, Smash Afrika the vibe master, and interior design guru Ayesha Nobanda.

The funny and vibrant ‘homebody’ Okay Wasabi is there to bring it all together and make sure the team stays on track.

He says the pandemic has made people feel “trapped” in their homes and explained that this is a great opportunity to extract the feeling.

On the other hand, there is energetic and expressive Smash who plays the role of a vibe master.

He is there to make sure that not only does everything look great but that the space is optimised for the best vibe to bring the fun and make it a great space to entertain.

Smash is the life of the party and promises a vibe to remember.

Lastly, creative and very humble, Ayesha.

The successful interior designer is there to ensure that the space switch-ups go according to plan, interpreting the contestant’s wants and needs and making them a reality.

“After the last 2 years of spending more time at home, Castle Lite recognises the growing role entertaining at home is playing in our consumer’s lives. Naturally, we want to ensure that this time at home is super enjoyable, and for that, you need a super space, brought to you by Castle Lite,” said Colleen Duvenage, Brand Director of Castle Lite.

Switch Up Your Space airs on e.TV every Saturday at 17:30 starting on the 15th of January 2022, and repeats on eReality every Sunday at 15:20.

Castle Lite says viewers will get a chance to switch up their home entertainment spaces with weekly giveaways, one lucky viewer will win the grand prize of a space switch up worth R150 000 with the show’s designer Ayesha.

To enter, sign up on Castle Lite’s website www.castlelite.co.za and substantiate why you need your space switched up.

Extra cold beers are also up for grabs for viewers who will be engaging with the brand on Twitter as the show plays on TV.

