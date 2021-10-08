Cassper wants recognition for being the first rapper to do amapiano

Johannesburg- Cassper is sad that no one in the music industry, especially his hip-hop peers recognise his unique and ‘wise’ moves.

The rapper and Chief Executive Officer of Family Tree record label said he made it okay for South African rappers to jump into the beat of Amapiano as he did it first.

Even though he was made a joke about going into the amapiano beat, Cassper said his colleagues in the field must know that he is the pulse.

“I had the first hit with amapiano as a rapper. They dissed me at first but now that everyone is doing it, nobody wants to talk about that. I’ll never let them forget how they was mocking me!” he said.

His fans wouldn’t let their Mr Fill Up go home empty-handed as they decided to recognise him with a special certificate.

Mi Cassper usiyeke pic.twitter.com/Ap18BtSHof — Damsel NOT in distress🦚 (@Nombunombz) October 7, 2021

I hustle like I'm broke!!! I need to hit that billion!!! Never stop working!!! Keep grinding!!! Stay on your A Game as far as work rate is concerned!!! https://t.co/IiWxz5JMN3 — Don Billiato (@casspernyovest) October 7, 2021

Sunday World

Author



Coceka Magubeni