Cassper Nyovest launches his own luxury alcohol brand

Johannesburg – South African HipHop rapper, Cassper Nyovest has announced the launch of his own luxury alcohol brand, called Billiato.

The musician took to social media to let people know that the brand will be officially launched in November 2021.

He has been taking the business world by storm as he also launched his own sneaker brand called Root of Fame earlier in collaboration with Drip earlier this year.

Nyovest is now among many South African celebrities such as Boity Thulo, DJ Zinhle and many others who have ventured into bringing out their own liquor brands.

Cassper previously hinted at the launch of his alcohol brand in a YouTube interview with Banques and Venom last month, where he allowed them to taste the beverage and give their reviews on it.

In the interview he also mentioned that he has a television show that is coming up this month as well and other deals that he is currently working on.

After the announcement of his alcohol brand, Nyovest was trending on Twitter as many people including his celebrity friends congratulated him on his different ventures. They showed their excitement for the drink to officially be in stores and available for purchase.

Author



Lesego Mokhothu