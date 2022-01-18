Cassper Nyovest confident about fight against Naakmusiq

Johannesburg- Cassper Nyovest has revealed that he is confident about his upcoming fight against musician and actor Naakmusiq.

Taking to social media Cassper shared that he is excited to go back to the gym.

“First day back at the gym. 12 weeks till my fight!!! He’s bigger than me, he is stronger than me but I believe I’m gonna knock him out!!! Anything is possible if you believe, follow me!!! This is history!!!”

“I’m actually excited about getting back in the gym and sharpening my boxing skills. I’m also open to a new set of fans which is the “boxing critics”.”

“They are the true boxing experts. They have never set a foot in the ring but they know more than those who do. Quite interesting,” he wrote.

First day back at the gym. 12 weeks till my fight!!! He’s bigger than me , he is stronger than me but I believe im gonna knock him out!!! Anything is possible if you believe , follow me!!! This is history!!! #CassperVsNaakMusiq pic.twitter.com/hYrfazjHRM — Don Billiato (@casspernyovest) January 17, 2022

I'm actually excited about getting back in the gym and sharpening my boxing skills. I'm also open to a new set of fans which is the "boxing critics". They are the true boxing experts. They have never set a foot in the ring but they know more than those who do. Quite interesting. — Don Billiato (@casspernyovest) January 18, 2022

Cassper recently took part in the fame vs clout boxing match where he took on Slik Talk, but later revealed that he would be in the ring soon with Naakmusiq.

Cassper and Naakmusiq’s fight is set to take place in April this year and this time he will be fighting with someone not looking for clout.

Also Read: Slik Talk embraces ‘Fame vs Clout’ boxing match

Cassper and Slik Talk fight still on the December cards

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here

Author