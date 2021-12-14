Cassper and Slik Talk fight still on the December cards

Johannesburg- It is game on for the highly anticipated ‘celeb’ fight of the year, between the rapper and businessman Cassper Nyovest and YouTuber, Slik Talk.

The ‘Fame versus Clout’ fight was announced by Cassper yesterday and he said it will be taking place on 22 December, live on YouTube.

According to reports, Cassper said he wants Slik Talk to last for three rounds in the boxing ring and he will get R100 000 and if he wins the fight another R100 000 will be added to Slik Talk’s account.

This comes after the fight was canceled earlier on, due to more demands that Slik Talk made on the amount to take home should he win.

So it's set in stone. Not the fight I wanted to start with but at least dude had the balls to back his words up unlike all the guys who ran thier mouth and then ran away. I have a little bit of respect for him for taking the fight but i am going to knock him out! #FameVsClout pic.twitter.com/mCrDowYO0R — Don Billiato (@casspernyovest) December 13, 2021

See what Tweeps think about the fight:

Eish ngwano o mpolaya hampe, where did she learn this 😂😂😂 — Da FreeKat (@FredaKat177) December 13, 2021

Foreget Betway. For best odds try @Hollywoodbets — sexy chubby (@Batshele_Poi) December 13, 2021

His hands look soft for a fight😭😭😭 — I am the master piece of the creator. 👧🙌🙌 (@KhumaNomfundiso) December 13, 2021

Eh 22 December. That's now now moes. Slik isn't even trying to train https://t.co/HXo8utrb6j — Solomzi (@Solphendukaa) December 13, 2021

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Author