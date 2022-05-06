E-edition
Can’t do time for other people’s kak – Ndaba Mandela

By Mbalenhle Zuma
Ndaba & Mbuso Mandela Twitter

Former statesman Nelson Mandela’s grandson Ndaba Mandela has bailed out his brother Mbuso after he was arrested in Morningside, Sandton on Thursday.

Ndaba revealed the news on his social media platform, telling his followers that he had been warning his brother to stay away from the wrong crowd.

“Can’t do time for other people’s kak, hope the penny really dropped this time,” wrote Ndaba.

Mbuso was arrested for being in possession of an unlicensed firearm and drugs following a police raid at his apartment, following a tip-off allegedly by Mbuso’s landlord.

 

Earlier this year, Mbuso caused a stir when he posted a video on social media admitting to being an abuser.

Watch: Mbuso Mandela says he abused his partner

