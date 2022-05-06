Can’t do time for other people’s kak – Ndaba Mandela

Former statesman Nelson Mandela’s grandson Ndaba Mandela has bailed out his brother Mbuso after he was arrested in Morningside, Sandton on Thursday.

Ndaba revealed the news on his social media platform, telling his followers that he had been warning his brother to stay away from the wrong crowd.

“Can’t do time for other people’s kak, hope the penny really dropped this time,” wrote Ndaba.

Mbuso was arrested for being in possession of an unlicensed firearm and drugs following a police raid at his apartment, following a tip-off allegedly by Mbuso’s landlord.

Bailed my brother out this morning. Been telling him 4 years now to watch the company he keeps… Can't do time for other people's kak! Hope the penny really dropped this time. pic.twitter.com/5zQGB9BkUm — Ndaba Mandela (@NdabaMandela) May 6, 2022

Earlier this year, Mbuso caused a stir when he posted a video on social media admitting to being an abuser.

Dogg you ain’t seen my brother “packing” a toolie! ting was found in a party he hosted not on him. That last so called rape case was dropped by the state cause her ID proved that she was above 16yrs https://t.co/cau6H6Wsa0‘s best we get more info b4 we start talking kak… — Ndaba Mandela (@NdabaMandela) May 6, 2022

Watch: Mbuso Mandela says he abused his partner

