Call for experts to examine video clips depicting Phoenix murders

Johannesburg – While the racial tensions in the aftermath of the Phoenix massacre have spilled over to the courts, Christopher Biyela, the convener of a peace committee established to assist the police to drive reconciliatory talks between the Indian and black communities in Durban, said crime experts should examine the authenticity of the videos that were allegedly filmed when the murders were committed.

The visuals, which were shared on various social media platforms depict, among other things, the horrific scenes in which vigilante groupings in the Phoenix area shot and killed people in cold blood while others cheered them on.

Biyela told Sunday World they had gathered intelligence that some notorious gang formations in the area were key movers in carrying out the murders.

“The visuals were widely shared on social media and they should be used as crucial court evidence,” said Biyela.

“There are also reports that the murders, which targeted the black community, were wellplanned and involved a strong presence of feared gang members and private security companies [operating] in the area.”

The mass killings, which are believed to have been racially motivated, led to the deaths of more than 23 people. The racial tensions in the KwaZulu-Natal area, which had been brewing for years between the Indian and black communities, came to a head during the violent looting of shops that engulfed the province and parts of Gauteng two weeks ago.

The violent protests were held under the banner #FreeZumaNow, which called for the release of former president Jacob Zuma.

The former statesman was jailed by the Constitutional Court to 15 months in prison for contempt of court after he refused to appear at the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into State Capture. Biyela said for true reconciliation to be realised, there must be an honest conversation between the Indian and black people in KwaZulu-Natal. “We are now dealing with an angry black community. Under the circumstances, there must be a level of accepting responsibility from our Indian brothers and sisters. This is how you begin to preach peace and reconciliation,” he said.

The Ahmed Kathrada Foundation said it was unfortunate and opportunistic that some political parties and individuals had attempted to shift the attention from the hidden instigators of the looting and instability to issues of racism.

“They have sought to portray the entire Indian community as racist and being responsible for the killing of African people. The racial narrative peddlers seek to divert attention away from the instigators of the failed insurrection,” said the foundation’s executive director Neeshan Balton.

He added that the tragic events revealed that the state lacked an effective strategy to implement its much-talked-about national action plan to combat racism.

On Friday, 29-year-old Dylan Govender, 30-year-old Ned Govender and Jeetendra Jaikisson, 39, appeared at the Verulam magistrate’s court on murder charges.

They are alleged to have been key movers in carrying out the murders.

