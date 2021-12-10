Businesswomen nabbed for pension fund fraud

Johannesburg – Two female company Directors are facing charges of fraud and contravening pension fund after they were arrested by the Hawks.

The duo appeared before the Palm Ridge Magistrates’ Court Wednesday 8 December, and charged with fraud and contravention of the pension fund Act related to employees’ contribution.

According to Gauteng Hawks spokesperson, Ndivhuwo Mulamu, it is alleged that between January 2014 and March 2015, luggage manufacturing company executives, Alessandra Astalos (53) and Jasmith Ramila (51) deducted employees’ pension contribution from their salaries and allegedly failed to pay the funds into the pension fund scheme.

“The Springsfield based liquidated company, Revelation allegedly deducted approximately R154 000 collectively from employees on the stated period,” said Mulamu.

“A warrant of arrest was issued for the accused’s apprehension and the pair handed themselves in at the Hawks’ Serious Commercial Crime Investigation office in Germiston.

“They were immediately charged and appeared in court on the same day,” he addressed.

The case against the duo was postponed to 09 February 2022, for disclosure and both accused were granted R5 000 bail.

