Bucy Radebe bags double Sama awards

Johannesburg – Gospel musician Bucy Radebe has for the first time bagged double awards from the South African Music Awards (Sama), which were broadcast on SABC1 last night.

The Uzugcin’impilo Yam hitmaker received a nod for the White Star Newcomer of the Year and Best Traditional Faith Album for contributing Spiritual Encounter into the world of music.

The gospel sensation said this was a turnover in her music career after facing the naysayers who dragged her emotions down, claiming she was not a good singer.

“I still don’t consider myself one of the best gospel musicians out there because I am a newcomer and I still look up to a lot of people, but receiving nominations and actually winning an award is the best thing ever.”

She gave credit to her husband, whom she said had been supportive of her music career.

“My husband has been my pillar, God gave him to me knowing that I will need him. I would have long given up if it weren’t for him, but here I am celebrating every success we come across and this is the best we have been through so far.”

