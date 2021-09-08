Boss lady Zari claps back at Norma after failed friendship and calls her a ‘magosha’

Johannesburg – Socialite Zarinah Hassan, also known as Zari the ‘Boss Lady’ has hit back at Norma Mngoma’s comment after their friendship fallout.

This follows after Norma responded to a question about why the pair are no longer friends on Lasizwe’s YouTube show “Drink Or Tell The Truth’.

Norma was asked why she was no longer friends with the SA-based Ugandan socialite Zari, and she responded, “I’d never talked about that, and she doesn’t even know. I stopped talking to her and she started texting me, asking why I unfollowed and deleted her pictures and I never said anything to her until today.”

Norma implied that Zari was not an “honest” person when she said she is no longer friends with her because of the conversation Malusi Gigaba’s estranged wife had with a mutual friend of theirs.

“I didn’t see the need to ask her because I don’t want a friend who is only honest in my presence but dishonest in my absence,” said Norma.

The socialite took to social media to address the comments made by Norma on the show and threatened to expose her.

“I’m living a drama-free life because I no longer hang with fake people like you. You were here for the likes and follower. Every time I tagged you, you got excited when you got followers like a kid in a candy store. The real reason behind my break-up with you was more than you gossiping for TV clout”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zarithebosslady (@zarithebosslady)

Zari went on to add that Norma’s estranged husband would be shocked to find out information about her.

“I’m the last person you want to provoke, Norma. I will expose you. I will strip you naked. Don’t come for me unless have called for you. Your ex-husband will be shocked if he was to know he was married to a magosha or a wife. Come slow, sis, I don’t do drama,” said Zari.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Norma.Mngoma 🇿🇦 (@norma.mngoma)

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Also read: Lsizwe spills tea on his former friendship with Cedric Fourie

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author



Anelisa Sibanda