Bogus traffic cops nabbed with victim they shot and hijacked

Two traffic officers were nabbed following a high-speed chase along the Madiba Drive in Tembisa, east of Johannesburg on Thursday, according to the Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department (EMPD).

The bogus cops, who were wearing Gauteng traffic officers’ uniforms, were spotted driving recklessly in a white VW Polo sedan affixed with false registration plates and fitted with blue lights and a siren.

A hijacked victim, shot in the abdomen and pinned down against his will, was discovered when the men were cornered.

“The impersonators were immediately handcuffed after the victim brought the dreadful encounter to the attention of the EMPD officers that he was hijacked, shot, and kidnapped by the same bogus officers,” said the EMPD in a statement.

“They are detained at the Tembisa police station and are facing charges of hijacking, kidnapping, attempted murder, impersonating police officials, and being in possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.

The EMPD is not ruling out linking the bogus cops to other cases.

