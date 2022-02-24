Bogus Mthatha school director gets prison term

The Mthatha Specialised Commercial Crime Court has sentenced a bogus school director to eight years in jail.

Nwabisa Afika Mabhongo, the supposed director of MA-B Training Academy in Mthatha, was this week found guilty of fraudulently operating an unregistered school.

The Hawks’ serious commercial crime investigation team conducted an extensive investigation after it established that the school was fraudulently providing health studies, including Aids awareness Level 1 to 3 certificates.

Police spokesperson Captain Yolisa Mgolodela said between January and December 2012, the training academy had claimed to have been registered with the Welfare and Health Sector Education and Training and the Department of Higher Education and Training while issuing fraudulent certificates.

Whistleblowers and former students of the college came forward after they found it hard to secure employment, saying that the institution was not registered.

“The Mthatha serious commercial investigation team pursued the investigations that culminated in the arrest of Mabongo on 13 April 2021,” said Mgolodela.

“She made a short appearance at a magistrate’s court where she was released on R1 500 bail. The investigation revealed that the victims were prejudiced of cash to the value of R37 000.”

“After a series of court appearances, Mabhongo was found guilty and sentenced to eight years imprisonment, of which four years was suspended for five years. She will serve an effective four years in jail.”

