Bodies found near Golden Highway

Johannesburg – Five lifeless bodies were discovered on Wednesday in Johannesburg, near the Golden Highway.

The gruesome discovery was made by someone walking by, who then alerted the police.

South African Police are said to be investigating a case of murder and further details surrounding the discovery remain unclear at this stage.

It was reported that the bodies belong to males.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author