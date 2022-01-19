REGISTER FOR HEROIC WOMEN WEBINAR
Bodies found near Golden Highway

By Ashley Lechman
Crime scene. Picture: Gallo Images

Johannesburg – Five lifeless bodies were discovered on Wednesday in Johannesburg, near the Golden Highway.

The gruesome discovery was made by someone walking by, who then alerted the police.

South African Police are said to be investigating a case of murder and further details surrounding the discovery remain unclear at this stage.

It was reported that the bodies belong to males.

