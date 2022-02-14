Blue Mbombo announces pregnancy

Model and Reality star Blue Mbombo revealed her “Valentine’s day gift”, a baby bump, in a stunning video on Instagram today.

“We plan but God decides. This is an eternal love I’ve longed and prayed for all my life. Thank you Lord for not hesitating to answer our prayers and plans Couldn’t have asked for a better valentines gift,” said Mbombo, who is also the twin sister of Brown Mbombo.

Other celebrities who also recently announced their pregnancies are former Top Billing host Ayanda Thabete and Uzalo actress Gugu Gumede.

watch the video of her reveal here:

