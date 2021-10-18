Bloodshed continues to engulf KZN ahead of the municipal elections

Johannesburg- Bloodshed continues to engulf KwaZulu-Natal ahead of the 2021 municipal elections next month.

This time an EFF councilor candidate Thulani Shangase’s life has been snatched out through the barrel of a gun in what is believed was a political assassination.

Shangase was the red berets candidate for Ward 20 under the Msunduzi local municipality on the province’s midlands. The deceased was apparently ambushed and killed in the KwaCaluza area after he had completed campaigning for the party on Sunday.

His killing follows hot on the heels of Siyabonga Mkhize, an ANC candidate under the eThekwini metro ward 101 who was also cornered by gun-wielding assassins and shot to death on Friday.

EFF KZN chairperson Vusi Khoza said Shange’s brutal murder had symptoms of political intolerance.

“We are saddened and dismayed at the callous murder of our candidate, fighter Shangase. The killing was brutal and unwarranted. We have also noted that there are high levels of political intolerance in the uMgungundlovu district. Our commander-in-chief was also blocked from campaigning in the area by ANC members.”

The volatile climate and fierce contestation ahead of the local government elections have also seen the killing of 3 women in the Inanda area, south of Durban last month. The trio had been part of an ANC meeting where a ward candidate was to be nominated.

The meeting was disrupted when a drive-by shooting ensued. More than five people also sustained gunshot wounds.

