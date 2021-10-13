Blood and Water star Khosi Ngema launches a jewellery range

Johannesburg- Blood and Water actress Khosi Ngema recently took to her social media to share that she has launched her own jewellery range in collaboration with the Grace Brand.

Khosi said that owning a jewellery brand is something that she has always wanted to do.

“I am blessed that I am able to dabble in something like this. It’s definitely new ground for me and it is definitely something I want to pursue and see how it goes,”

Khosi also stated that her father, Mangaliso Ngema motivated her to pursue other endeavours outside the industry.

The star recently grabbed Grabielle Union’s attention and she said she was on the right track.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khosi 🌻 (@khosingema)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khosi 🌻 (@khosingema)

Sunday World

Author



Anelisa Sibanda