Blaq Diamond makes history at Samas

Johannesburg – Blaq Diamond made history as the first outfit to ever be crowned Artist of the Year at the SA Music Awards.

The Durban duo emerged head and shoulders above others when they attracted the biggest number of votes in a category voted for by the public in a star-studded show broadcast on SABC1 tonight.

Matthew Mole’s Keep It Together took the Record of the Year award while Miss Pru’s Price To Pay featuring Blaq Diamond and Malome Vector won the Music Video of the Year award.

From king of Amapiano to king of SAMA27: Kabza De Small reigned supreme. He walked away with four gongs, the biggest number by a single artist this year followed by DJ Maphorisa with three.

Kabza De Small’s collaboration with DJ Maphorisa as Scorpion Kings earned them Album of the Year, Duo or Group of the Year and Best Amapiano Album for Once Upon A Time In Lockdown.

His solo effort I Am The King of Amapiano: Sweet & Dust brought him Male Artist of the Year gong.

The internationally acclaimed Master KG took home the SAMRO Composer Highest Airplay award that he shares with Nomcebo Zikode. Furthermore, he won the International Achiever Award for his monster hit Jerusalema featuring Nomcebo.

Gospel star Bucy Radebe bagged two trophies, the White Star Newcomer of the Year and Best Traditional Faith Album for Spiritual Encounter.

Sho Madjozi proved her versatility when she scooped the Best Traditional Album and Sofnfree Female Artist of the Year.

The Best Hip-Hop Album award was snatched by Nasty C while Zinaro reigned supreme in the Best Gqom Album.

The SAMA27 virtual show was recorded in a Johannesburg studio under strict Covid-19 level 4 lockdown protocols.

The proudly South African celebration showcased only the best in local entertainment and boasted a star-studded line up of celebrity features.

Hosts Lawrence Maleka and Bontle Modiselle Moloi were a joy to watch for their admirable rapport.

Performers such as Langa Mavuso, Sjava, Buhlebendalo, Big Zulu, Riky Rick, Intamba Yase Dubai, Bucy Radebe, Azana, Boity, Reece Madlisa and Zuma delivered some memorable performance.

Some of the presenters on the bill are radio and TV personalities DJ Speedsta, Lamiez Holworthy and DJ Sabby, podcasters MacG and Sol Phenduka, Miss Soweto Thobile Steyn, Radio 2000’s Glen Lewis, Ukhozi FM’s Bheka Mchunu and MotswedingFM’s Ltk.

Over 40 awards were handed out tonight.

Congratulating the winners Dichaba Phalatse, SABC Video Entertainment: Marketing Manager applauded: “We want to thank South Africa for always supporting artists and for voting for this year’s winners. Congratulations to all the winners and continue putting out great work.”

SAMPRA Chief Stakeholder Officer, Tiyani Maluleke shared: “For as long as there is life on Earth, the work of an artist will never be done. Our hope is that all users of music recognise the critical role that your craft plays in society and pay for this use. As a sponsor of the SAMAs Record of the Year, we want you to know that SAMPRA, Africa’s number 1 CMO, will continue to promote recorded music and ensure justice in the administration of Needletime Rights and payment of royalties because we believe in what you do and we believe that you should get what is due to you. Congratulations to all the nominees and winners.”

Karabo Senna, GM of Member Services at SAMRO commented: “SAMRO congratulates all the music creators who have won and those who were nominated too. Before the sold-out concerts and the millions of streams and sales, it starts with a note. Nurtured, it develops into the fabric of all significant moments in our lives. We urge all music creators to continue pouring out their hearts and sharing with the world and equally important, to register their works to ensure they keep earning from them.”

White Star PR Director Vista Kalipa said: “As long-term supporters of all local sound and music, White Star proudly congratulates the winner of our inaugural White Star Newcomer of the Year. We hope this win encourages more and more South Africans to invest in our homegrown talent.”

The Sofnfree brand team applauded: “A massive congratulations to Sho Madjozi, the SAMA27 Sofnfree Female Artist of the Year, whose incredible talent we celebrate. We are so proud to have sponsored a category that recognises female power, talent and creativity, characteristics that Sho Madjozi embodies. Well done to all the nominees and thank you SAMA27 for supporting our amazing music industry and for always redefining, reinventing and reimagining.”

“CAPASSO would like to congratulate all the SAMA 27 nominees and eventual winners. Your contribution to our collective wellbeing during the most trying time in recent history will never be forgotten. Thank you for the music,” said Jotam Matariro CAPASSO CEO.

Drip Footwear creator and CEO, Lekau Sehoana said: “Being part of the SAMAs has been nothing but an honour and a dream come true. We had a fantastic experience and we can’t wait for all the winners to rock the Drip footwear. Congratulations to all the nominees for making it this far and a super super congratulations to all the winners.”

CEO of Proudly South African, Eustace Mashimbye said: “Proudly South African congratulates all the winners in all categories of the 2021 South African Music Awards. Aside from demonstrating the excellence of our musicians, these awards recognise the myriad of other skilled and creative people for whom the sector creates jobs including producers, directors, make-up artists, dancers and many more contributors. The creative arts represent a huge source of work, and predominantly for young people and so we applaud everyone in the SAMA value chain. This is a great reminder that local is indeed lekker! We extend our heartfelt congratulations to everyone who was nominated across all #SAMA27 categories – this recognises your diligence and dedication to your craft.”

Nhlanhla Sibisi, RiSA CEO concluded: “A big congratulations to the SAMA27 winners. They have carved their names into the history books of South African music, what a proud moment. We at RiSA and SAMA strive to shine the light on local talent and will continue to do so. Even in the face of adversity and the devastating blow of the Covid-19 pandemic, the show had to go on and it did so well. SAMA27 has been a great success thanks to the support from our sponsors, partners and suppliers. The music industry itself and the general public of South Africa have also contributed immensely. Here’s to an even bigger SAMA28. Till then, be safe.”

