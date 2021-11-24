Black Coffee nominated for a Grammy Award

Johannesburg- South African-born and internationally recognised musician, DJ Black Coffee will be flying the South African flag high at the 64th Grammy Awards.

This comes after he has received a nomination for Best Dance/Electronic Album category for his album Subconsciously.

The “We dance again” hitmaker is in the category with the likes of Major Lazer, Marshmellomusic, Sylvan Esso and, the house music group Ten City.

Black Coffee’s industry friends, fellow DJs, and fans have since flooded his timeline with congratulatory messages as the Grammys are a big recognition and platform for him.

🗣Yesterday’s price is not today’s price #GRAMMYs — Black Coffee (@RealBlackCoffee) November 23, 2021

That Grammy is coming home! @RealBlackCoffee ✊🏽 — SIKHULULO (@LuloCafe) November 23, 2021

Wow God bless you brother 🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿 https://t.co/x5DVu2rPvV — Black Coffee (@RealBlackCoffee) November 23, 2021

Not being biased, but @RealBlackCoffee will win the @RecordingAcad for best dance album… Mark my words! — DJ Leandro (@djleandromusic) November 23, 2021

Congratulations to the 🐐 @RealBlackCoffee for his #GRAMMYs nomination in the Best Dance/Electronic Album category for Subconsciously! 🙌🏾🤌🏾 🇿🇦🌏 pic.twitter.com/HpvAyyJuhu — Channel O (@ChannelOTV) November 23, 2021

THE KING 👑🙌🏿

UNKULUNKULU AKUBUSISE NJALO BHUTI. SIYABONGA 🙏🏿 pic.twitter.com/uUW7nQIaC0 — #djsbu (@djsbu) November 23, 2021

Bhuti omdala!!! Congratulations Mashimane.🥺 — Sinelizwi (@Sinelizwi_) November 23, 2021

Author