Black Coffee nominated for a Grammy Award

By Coceka Magubeni
Black Coffee.

Johannesburg- South African-born and internationally recognised musician, DJ Black Coffee will be flying the South African flag high at the 64th Grammy Awards.

This comes after he has received a nomination for Best Dance/Electronic Album category for his album Subconsciously.

The “We dance again” hitmaker is in the category with the likes of Major Lazer, Marshmellomusic, Sylvan Esso and, the house music group Ten City.

Black Coffee’s industry friends, fellow DJs, and fans have since flooded his timeline with congratulatory messages as the Grammys are a big recognition and platform for him.

 

 

 

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Black Coffee (@realblackcoffee)

