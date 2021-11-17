Birthday messages pour in for President Cyril Ramaphosa

Johannesburg- President Cyril Ramaphosa is celebrating his 69th birthday today.

Birthday messages have been poured in for the President.

People have taken to Twitter and wished the president a happy birthday.

Take a look at some of the messages below:

🇿🇦 Best wishes to President Matamela @CyrilRamaphosa on the occasion of his 69th birthday. #HappyBirthdayPresident pic.twitter.com/VYyvvDBWVo — Presidency | South Africa 🇿🇦 (@PresidencyZA) November 17, 2021

His Excellency, the President of the Republic of South Africa. We believe in you, we trust in you, we have seen your heart, your effort, your energy and your dedication to the renewal project. No one works harder than you do. #LeadUsMatamela 🎈🎉✊🏿🎉❤️🎉🇿🇦#HappyBirthdayPresident pic.twitter.com/xSnVFU0ULl — ATHI GELEBA (@AthiGeleba) November 17, 2021

Happy Birthday my brother @CyrilRamaphosa! 🇿🇦 Wishing you health and happiness in your 69th year.#HappyBirthdayPresident — President of Zimbabwe (@edmnangagwa) November 17, 2021

The Presidential Climate Commission wishes our chair President @CyrilRamaphosa a happy 69th birthday! 🇿🇦 #HappyBirthdayPresident pic.twitter.com/1wzZ7Lvx9K — Presidential Climate Commission (@ClimateZA) November 17, 2021

Happy birthday to a leader of great wisdom, integrity and strength. We are safe in his hands.#LeadUsMatamela #HappyBirthdayPresident pic.twitter.com/IqhDZWuBOh — Saul Musker (@saul_musker) November 17, 2021

Happy Birthday Matamela! May God bless you during this time of change and uncertainty in our country. May you have patience and insight. #HappyBirthdayPresident @CyrilRamaphosa — Marthunis J Barnard (@MarthunisB) November 17, 2021

Sunday World

