Birthday messages pour in for President Cyril Ramaphosa

By Anelisa Sibanda
DURBAN, SOUTH AFRICA - APRIL 15: President Cyril Ramaphosa leads a by-election campaign in Ward 6 on April 15, 2021 in Durban, South Africa. According to a media release, President Ramaphosa mobilised ANC members and supporters to vote for the ward candidate representing the ANC in the by-elections that are scheduled to take place on the 21st of April. (Photo by Gallo Images/Darren Stewart)

Johannesburg- President Cyril Ramaphosa is celebrating his 69th birthday today.

Birthday messages have been poured in for the President.

People have taken to Twitter and wished the president a happy birthday.

Take a look at some of the messages below: 

