Big Zulu wins big at SA Hip Hop Awards

Johannesburg- Maskandi artist Siyabonga Nene who is also known as Big Zulu bagged multiple awards at the Hip Hop Awards.

Big Zulu managed to bag seven awards last night.

The artists won the following awards:

Song of the year- Big Zulu ft Riky Rick & Intaba Yase Dubai – Mali Eningi

Album of the year- Inchwane Lenyoka

Best Digital sales

Best Collabo- Big Zulu ft Riky Rick & Intaba Yase Dubai – Mali Eningi

Best male- Inchwane Lenyoka

Ubuntu activsim

Best video Big Zulu ft Riky Rick ,Intaba Yase Dubai – Mali Eningi Directed by (Ofentse Mwase Films).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Big Zulu (@bigzulu_sa)

Nkabi Nation❤️Uthando Lunye❤️

7 Awards 🙏🏿angaz nokuth ngithini Ngiyabonga kakhulu🇿🇦 we just broke the record, the most accomplished hip hop artist in the country. #SAHipHopAwards. Thank you to all my fans. #InkabiNation. Thank you for all the votes 🔥🔥❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/ytzVA8bafz — Big Zulu (@BigZulu_ZN) December 10, 2021

Congratulations to @BigZulu_ZN it’s very rare to see a someone rapping in vernac winning like that akujwayelekile that’s why kwabaningi it’s a shocker but trust me he deserves them siyakubongela nkabi 7 awards in one Night 🙏🏿 — Sjava indlalifa (@Sjava_atm) December 10, 2021

Congratulations to Big Zulu for winning album of the year .#SAHHA2021 pic.twitter.com/PSB0z1VuVb — Mr Smeg (@MichaelBucwa) December 10, 2021

Big Zulu will keep winning cuz he does hip hop the African Way not the American way. #SAHHA2021 — 🎄BLO & BLO (@BLO__n__BLO) December 10, 2021

Congratulations to everyone who bought an SA Hip Hop award yesterday more especially Big Zulu At this rate Big Zulu could win 'best female artist' if he wanted to Cassper yena I don't know how he's an artist of the decade rapping stuff like "I'm a ruler you can't erase me" — Marcus Jr 🦁 (@dumisane_) December 11, 2021

I swear if Big Zulu was nominated in the best female category he would have won — Enhle Qwabe (@EnhleQwabe1) December 10, 2021

The reason some people aren't happy about Big Zulu's winnings at #SAHHA2021 it's because they think those who rap in English are better — CryptoPrince (@Ongiwe_EC) December 10, 2021

New face of the #RebirthOfMoshito won 7 awards last night ❤️the future is bright with faces like Big Zulu pic.twitter.com/7jeI4pUnmI — Black Is Power (@Afrikan__Child) December 11, 2021

