Big Brother Mzansi auditions are finally open

Johannesburg – The auditions for the much anticipated Big Brother Mzansi have officially been opened.

The Big Brother Mzansi auditions officially opened today at 7 am and will remain open up until 6 November 2021.

“Have what it takes to captivate South Africa? Your moment has arrived! #BBMzansi Online Auditions are OPEN and entering is simple.”

See instructions below on how you can audition:

Have what it takes to captivate South Africa? Your moment has arrived! #BBMzansi Online Auditions are OPEN and entering is simple. 1) Click the card below 📱

2) Fill out the online form 📝

3) Upload a 2-min BANGER of a video audition 📹 LET'S GO! 🔥🔥🔥 — Big Brother Mzansi (@BBMzansi) October 19, 2021

In-vaccinated people are not gonna be part of #BBMzansi 🤔🤔🤔?? — Thabisto.Waka (@ThabistoWaka) October 19, 2021

Whatever you do please no celebrities and influencers All the best to all those auditioning. Hopefully il have a favorite like Liquorose.. — #BBMzansi Housemate (@Mphephu_Troy) October 19, 2021

Don't select Psychos please. Also ask this people on what they think about consent — #BBMzansi Housemate (@Mphephu_Troy) October 19, 2021

Mzansi means (South African’s Big Brother) Not Big Brother Africa🙄Ake nisinike umoya bakithi,you can’t be invading our space everywhere let us breath as South Africans.🤦🏽‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/a4k6LRIsU0 — iNtobeko yamaChunu❤️🥰😍 (@Ntobeko_Bblv) October 19, 2021

Also read: Multichoice announces the return of Big Brother Mzansi

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author



Mbalenhle Zuma