News

Big Brother Mzansi auditions are finally open

By Mbalenhle Zuma
Big Brother Mzansi

Johannesburg – The auditions for the much anticipated Big Brother Mzansi have officially been opened.

The Big Brother Mzansi auditions officially opened today at 7 am and will remain open up until 6 November 2021.

“Have what it takes to captivate South Africa? Your moment has arrived! #BBMzansi Online Auditions are OPEN and entering is simple.”

See instructions below on how you can audition:

 

