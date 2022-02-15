Big Brother knows how to dish out a lit five-star treatment

Johannesburg- Since Shwa didn’t qualify to be a contestant on the Big Brother Mzansi show, she decided to attend the eviction show party at Rockets Rooftop in Bryanston, Joburg – just to gloat.

Though the dress code was looking great and felt comfortable, this gal had to look the part to fit in with the classy and elegant set-up.

And it was five-star treatment galore. Big up to the organizers for going the extra mile. Should I put on a few kilos after this, it’s your fault.

I just couldn’t resist. Shwa spotted the Ranaka family, but wait, not the sisters. Rather it was Mama and Papa Ranaka and their grandkids Thandokuhle and Katlego Ranaka. Glad to see that they enjoyed themselves at the watch party.

Lingashoni actress Lerato Nxumalo was also spotted alongside actress Kwanele Mthethwa, who both looked casual yet sexy. Shwa also spotted Tik Tok sensation Khanyisa Unfit altered.

The unfiltered comedian rocked up in a casual two-piece outfit and enjoyed her drinks at the bar table, choosing not to mingle with other people. You need to get used to your newfound fame, lovey.

The River actresses Matshepo Sekgopi, who plays the role of Dimpho, and Galaletsang Koffman, who plays the loud and irritating Beauty, were also there.

But these moghels need to learn that there was no need to gossip about the Ranaka grandkids and say they are now being exposed to celeb life. You also started at the bottom, always remember that.

Galaletsang, what in hell was that number about? I’m sure you have better outfits in your wardrobe you could have chosen to wear, but Shwa still loves your personality.

Now Big Brother Mzansi best let me know when it’s ready to cast me.

Click here to read more from Shwashwi

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author