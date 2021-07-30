Beware of Facebook job scam

Johannesburg – The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation has warned the public about job scammers following the arrest of a 35-year-old suspected job scammer in Polokwane on Thursday.

The victim allegedly saw a job advertisement for general workers on Facebook and promptly applied online.

Within a few days, he was invited to attend interviews at a hotel in Polokwane. He was requested to bring R210 for police clearance.

The victim became suspicious as more money for uniform was demanded from him and alerted the authorities.

When the Hawks’ Commercial Crime Investigation members pounced on the suspect, she was about to conduct more job interviews, as other unsuspecting job seekers were flocking into the hotel.

The Hawks’ preliminary investigations revealed that the company the accused claimed to be working for does not exist in Polokwane.

It was further established that the suspect provided fraudulent proof of payment to the hotel for the venue from where she was conducting the interviews.

The suspect is expected to appear in the Polokwane Magistrate’s Court today to face charges related to fraud.

Members of the public are urged to be cautious when searching for jobs as there are scammers who target desperate job seekers.

– SAnews.gov.za

