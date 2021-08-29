Benni gives Tau’s Al Ahly move thumbs down

Johannesburg – One of South Africa’s most respected football personalities and AmaZulu head coach Benni McCarthy has given Percy Tau’s move of leaving Brighton & Hove Albion and joining Al Ahly the thumbs down.

McCarthy said it was a move backwards for Tau, arguably South Africa’s best player at the moment, to leave the English Premier League and join the Egyptian giants.

“My personal opinion and feeling on this one is that it was a move backwards for Percy”, said McCarthy.

“I’ve met the boy, he is very talented and works exceptionally hard. He’s taken a step back instead of fighting it out at Brighton.

“But I understand his reasons that he wants to play regularly,” McCarthy opened up to the SA Football Journalists Association.

McCarthy, Bafana Bafana’s all-time leading goalscorer, explained further: “His move says that SA players do not have a strong mentality and willpower. When the going gets tough, they go the easy route.

“It’s a massive step down for me and hopefully he gets to play and win things. Staying in England and fighting guts out would have given him the opportunity rather than going to a lesser, lower league.”

After weeks of speculations, Al Ahly finally announced on their social media platforms that they have acquired the services of Tau.

He will reunite with his former Mamelodi Sundowns mentor Pitso Mosimane at the African club of the century.

Sunday World

Author



Kgomotso Mokoena