Baxter forced to change his tactics

Johannesburg- It happens to the best of clubs to experience a string of injuries that scupper a coach’s game plan for weeks on end but it also takes the most astute of coaches to remedy the situation.

Kaizer Chiefs faced Chippa United this past weekend after their tried-and-trusted striker Samir Nurkovic, as well as another forward, Leonardo Castro, was laid off after undergoing surgery for their injuries.

To further compound the situation, Chiefs are sans forwarding Lebogang Manyama, who usually gives Amakhosi options upfront. Also injured is Siyabonga Ngezana and Dumisani Zuma.

Coach Stuart Baxter agreed that he’s got to think carefully.

“We’ll have to raise the level of the players we have and then we make that marquee signing [in the January transfer window] to enhance everything. You’ve got to be careful not to believe that we can just buy our way out of trouble because you can’t.”

Without considering the last result, Baxter, unlike the fired Gavin Hunt, had the latitude to buy a number of top players.

The likes of Keagan Dolly, Cole Alexander, Phathutshedzo Nange and Kgaogelo Sekgota among others, came on board.

“Every day, coaches are under pressure, that is the nature of the job. I am the only coach who has won anything at Chiefs in the last six years, and you [journalists] ask if my job is on the line. Every coach is threatened every day.”

With season-opening results not going his way, Baxter has suffered a 2-0 loss to Sundowns and an embarrassing 4-1 defeat by Royal AM.

The Glamour Boys’ returnee coach continues playing defensive football, preferring to use players like Alexander and Nange in midfield, just as he did when they lost to Sundowns.

Hopefully, the injuries will see Baxter bring back the team’s winning ways by being more attack-minded.

Sunday World

Author



Xolile Mtshazo