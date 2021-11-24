Bathabile Dlamini denies lying under oath on charges of perjury

Johannesburg – The trial against former Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini commenced this morning at the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court.

Dlamini is accused of giving false evidence during an inquiry into her role in the social grants crisis.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions in the Gauteng Local Division, Advocate Andrew Chauke, took a decision to criminally prosecute Dlamini for perjury, alternatively, the Contravention of Section 38 (5)(b) the Superior Courts Act 10 of 2013 (lying under oath) in August 2021.

Dlamini made her first appearance on September 21, 2021, and the matter was postponed to October 1 for disclosure of the contents of the docket to her legal team.

During her previous appearance, Dlamini’s attorney Tshepiso Mphahlane accused the state of targeting her client because she had been a politician.

Dlamini has pleaded not guilty to perjury charges in the SASSA Grant saga thereby denying that she intentionally lied to the court of law while under oath.

Sunday World

