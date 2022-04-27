E-edition
Crime

Ballito Mom drowns four-year-old-daughter

By Somaya Stockenstroom

A 45-year-old Ballito woman was arrested for allegedly killing her four-year-old daughter on Wednesday.

Police spokesperson Constable Thenjiswa Ngcobo said the mother told the police that her child was being difficult and troubling her and she drowned the child in a bucket full of water until she stopped moving.

The child’s hand were also bound with tape. She was certified dead at the scene.

Ngcobo said a case of murder was opened for investigation by Umhlali SAPS. The woman is expected to appear before the KwaDukuza Magistrates Court on Thursday.

