Bafana coach selects his final squad for friendlies

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos showed his hand when he unveiled the final squad to face France and Guinea in friendly internationals to be played in Europe later this month.

Bafana Bafana face Guinea in Belgium on March 25, and France in Lille on March 29.

The team will assemble a day before departure and then travel to Paris on Monday March 21.

“After the World Cup qualifiers ended [last year] we thought about it and what we had to do in the March Fifa date. From the beginning I said, ‘Don’t bring Botswana, I need big teams’,” Broos said.

“There was Ivory Coast and Burkina Faso, and then France came. I think France will play 80% or 90% of their top players, but I’m sure the coach [Didier Deschamps] will also use the match to try some players.”

BAFANA SQUAD

Goalkeepers: Ronwen Williams (SuperSport United), Bruce Bvuma (Chiefs) and Veli Mothwa (AmaZulu)

Defenders: Nyiko Mobbie (Sekhukhune United), Terrence Mashego (CT City), Nkosinathi Sibisi (Arrows), Rushine De Reuck, Lyle Lakay, Khuliso Mudau, (Sundowns), Bandile Shandu (Pirates), Athenkosi Mcaba (Stellenbosch), Siyanda Xulu (unattached)

Midfielders: Ethan Brooks (TS Galaxy), Keagan Dolly (Chiefs), Teboho Mokoena (Sundowns), Goodman Mosele (Pirates), Thabang Monare (Pirates), Mothobi Mvala (Sundowns)

Strikers: Evidence Makgopa (Baroka), Fagrie Lakay (Pyramids), Percy Tau (Al Ahly), Lyle Foster (Westerlo), Bongokuhle Hlongwane (Minnesota United)

