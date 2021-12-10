Babes Wodumo apologises for the use of strong language

Johannesburg- Durban based Gqom Queen and dancer, Bongekile Simelane popularly known by her stage name, Babes Wodumo has apologised to her younger fans for the use of strong language.

In a trending video from her Instagram live Simela was heard insulting her mother-in-law, Mampintsha’s mother.

Simelana said she did all of this to draw attention from her fans, for her latest single, Crown.

The Wololo hitmaker has released a statement apologising as the single has not been released and further said she wants to protect her younger fans.

“Due to the late release of the Crown EPI had to draw your attention to the point where I give you some taste of part 2 of the Sponge Wodumo’s story,” she wrote in a statement.

” I’m sorry to those whom I might have offended and due to strong language I had no choice but to do it around that time to protect my younger fans. I love you to the point I had to raise the Crown before I presented it to you,” she concluded.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bongekile Simelane (@babes_wodumo)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bongekile Simelane (@babes_wodumo)

