Ayanda Nhlapo pursues acting career

Johannesburg- Former Isono actress Ayanda Nhlapo has paused acting to focus on her new fashion line, House of Ayanda.

The actress known as the soft-spoken tavern owner Noluthando on the telenovela has introduced the Zebra-striped summer fashion line to make a mark close off the South African summer.

She embraced her fashion senses soon after graduating from Design School of Southern Africa by selling and redefined vintage clothing at a street market in Braamfontein.

The fashionista has also won the third season of Young Designers competition on SABC 3 for her excellence in designing skills.

She said she always knew she would own a fashion house one day, presumed to be called Ayanda’s Fashion House named after a fashion education show she hosted in 2016 but she felt the name was not befitting the envisioned brand.

“I’ve been waiting to get ready for this brand but I realised that I would wait forever. House of Ayanda has always been my dream but I did not have a name for it back then nor enough knowledge on what is required of me to have my own brand. I chose the name because I finally thought to myself that the best way to name my brand would be after my actual name, it was fancy enough and I never realised it before.

“This means that my brand is a fashion house as I am looking to broaden my aspects of what fashion is, it is not the clothes on the body, it is more than that and everything will be realised as House of Ayanda grows,” she said.

She said acting was one of her dreams but she had given enough time to Isono and would like to focus on her brand and its growth before waking up to get her scripts right for the show.

“Acting is what I love but fashion is who I am. I feel like there is a gap in the fashion industry, I mean this is a forever changing industry because fashion grows by day and as I said before, it takes way more than the final products which we find on our bodies.

“Fashion and TV can never be separated and that is why I love them both, it’s just that we sometimes need to focus more on the other to have a good balance between the two,” said Nhlapo.

It’s the Glow Up for me! 🌞 pic.twitter.com/6X4LG0pYID — Ayanda Nhlapo (@_AyandaNhlapo) January 7, 2021

